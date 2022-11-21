Latest LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address three rallies in Gujarat today

V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar joins Emir of Qatar in inauguration of FIFA World Cup

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday joined the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other dignitaries in the inauguration of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Dhankhar is in Doha for a two-day visit to represent India at the inauguration of FIFA's showpiece event.

He is visiting Doha at the invitation of Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

South Korean KF-16 jet crashes after engine abnormality, safely escapes

A South Korean KF-16C fighter jet crashed due to an engine abnormality during a flight mission on Sunday, with its having safely escaped, the Air Force said.

The of the single-seat jet belonging to the 19th Fighter Wing made an emergency ejection in a mountainous area, about 20 kilometers west of an air base in Wonju, some 85 km east of Seoul, at 8:05 p.m., Yonhap news agency reported, citing the armed service.

President condoles loss of lives in Bihar's Vaishali accident, PM announces ex-gratia

President expressed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a road accident in Bihar's Vaishali on Sunday.

"The news of several casualties including children in a road accident in Vaishali, Bihar is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident in Vaishali. He sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the next of kin of persons who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured from PMNRF (Prime Minister's Relief Fund).