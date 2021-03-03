Latest news LIVE: SC to hear Amazon Prime head's bail plea over Tandav row

-
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case. The activist, on February 19, had moved the top court against the Bombay High Court order of February 8 dismissing his bail plea.
The month-long budget sessionvof the Gujarat Assembly would began on March 1 and the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 will be presented today.
The Supreme Court will hear today an appeal filed by Amazon Prime's Commercial Head, Aparna Purohit against the Allahabad High Court order that denied her anticipatory bail in the ongoing investigation against the web series 'Tandav'.
On the market front, the offer for sale (OFS) for up to 16 per cent government stake at a floor price of Rs 88 per share in railway PSU IRCON will open today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
