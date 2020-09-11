JUST IN
LIVE updates: India, China agree on 5-point plan to resolve Ladakh face-off

India and China have agreed on a five-point plan for resolving the prolonged border face-off in eastern Ladakh. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EAM S Jaishankar & Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
India and China have agreed on a five-point plan for resolving the prolonged border face-off in eastern Ladakh. These include abiding by all existing agreements and protocol on management of the frontier, maintaining peace and tranquility and avoiding any action that could escalate matters.

The two countries agreed to the plan during talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Thursday evening on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Moscow.

In another news, a special court will today pass its order on bail pleas filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs-related case pertaining to the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the education front, the National Testing Agency is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2020 today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conclave on "School Education in 21st Century" under the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) today through video-conference.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a conclave on Aatmanirbhar Bharat at 5 pm

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

