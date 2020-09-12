- LIVE updates: Army ready for anything, says Bipin Rawat on China border row
LIVE updates: Army ready for anything, says Bipin Rawat on China border row
India's defences forces are alert and will give a befitting reply to the Chinese in case of any misadventure in Eastern Ladakh, Bipin Rawat said. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
India's armed forces are ready for any eventuality, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat told the Parliament's Standing Committee on Defence today, even as tensions between India and China remain high following "provocative behaviour of Chinese frontline troops" along the LAC - Line of Actual Control, which serves as the de facto border between the two countries. The meeting was attended - for the first time in this Lok Sabha - by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who has been a vocal critic of the government over its handling of the China border row.
Meanwhile, People's Liberation Army (PLA) is likely to hand over five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian authorities on Saturday, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said
In another news, Congress announced a major organisational reshuffle on Friday, an exercise that a section in the party hoped will put a lid on a growing buzz over differences between its younger leaders and the old guard, even as fresh discontent appeared to be brewing over the move.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a five-member special team that will help her in day-to-day matters; reconstituted the party’s Central Election Authority (CEA), which will conduct the organisational polls to elect a new party president; revamped its highest decision-making body, the Central Working Committee (CWC); and removed some key faces, including senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge, as general secretaries. However, both of them were retained in CWC.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 175,000 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) in Madhya Pradesh today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
