- Top Headlines: Google vs Facebook, new telecom war, Rajan's warning & more
- Rajasthan crisis: Congress grounds Sachin Pilot; Cabinet meeting today
- India, China hold marathon talks on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh
- Central Vista project: 7 companies submit pre-qualification bids
- Party's doors open to those who trust our ideology: BJP leaders on Pilot
- PM Oli's Ayodhya remark invites sharp criticism from Nepalese politicians
- India's auto sales volume will take 3-4 years to recover: Industry body
- Haryana govt contemplating 50% quota for women in panchayats: Chautala
- Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, coastal districts; IMD issues orange alert
- SC panel likely to probe Vikas Dubey encounter; UP to file status report
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE updates: BJP meeting in Jaipur today
RIL to hold its first online AGM today. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today
Vasundhara Raje
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will today hold a meeting in Jaipur over the political situation in the state as the Congress government faces a crisis.
The meeting will be attended, among others, by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. The Congress on Tuesday removed Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan state unit chief. Two other ministers loyal to him were also removed from their posts. The simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open a few days ago. Party leader Sanjay Jha was also removed from the party on Tuesday.
On the business front, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its first online annual general meeting (AGM) today. It has promised that the event will be a much bigger affair, with a brand-new virtual platform that could log more than 100,000 shareholders simultaneously.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare its Class 10 results today.
