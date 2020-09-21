LIVE Ladakh row: India-China to hold Corps Commander-level talks today

The sixth round of Corps Commander-level talks between the armies of India and China is scheduled to be held today, with the focus on the implementation of a five-point agreement reached between the two countries on disengagement of troops and de-escalation amid the volatile situation prevailing in eastern Ladakh. The talks are set to start at 9 AM at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. For the first time, a joint secretary-level officer from the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to be part of the Indian delegation.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar through video conference today and also inaugurate optical fibre internet services through which, the state’s all 45,945 villages will be connected, his office said in a statement.

Government-run and private schools in several states will reopen partially for higher classes today, after six months of closure due to the pandemic. However, attendance of students would be voluntary and based on the consent of their parents, according to the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).



On the education front, the Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment today on a plea challenging the validity of the separate NLAT 2020 entrance test conducted by the Law School of India University, Bengaluru (NLSIU).



Amid the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress general secretaries and state in-charges will meet today to discuss important organisational issues in the absence of party interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi.

