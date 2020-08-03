JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top headlines: Apple plans more production in India, PSB stake sale & more
Business Standard

Latest news LIVE updates: Day-long monsoon session of Bihar Assembly today

The official religious ceremonies at Ayodhya Ram temple leading up to the 'bhoomi pujan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 will begin from 8am today. Stay tuned for latest news live updates

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Ayodhya case

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar

Latest news today live updates: The official religious ceremonies at Ayodhya Ram temple that will lead up to 'bhoomi pujan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 will begin from today.

The two Houses of Bihar legislature will meet today for a truncated, one-day monsoon session, which could be the last for the state Assembly whose term expires in November. Being held under the shadow of the raging coronavirus pandemic, the session will be the first to convene outside the legislature complex.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 07:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU