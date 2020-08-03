Latest news LIVE updates: Day-long monsoon session of Bihar Assembly today

-
ALSO READ
Latest LIVE: ED summons Gehlot's elder brother for questioning today
LIVE: Rajasthan Governor issues order to convene session from August 14
Latest News LIVE: Brief Rajasthan Assembly session may be held this week
LIVE: Rajasthan Governor orders state govt to call for assembly session
LIVE: In virtual meet with MPs, Sonia Gandhi discusses Rajasthan crisis
-
Latest news today live updates: The official religious ceremonies at Ayodhya Ram temple that will lead up to 'bhoomi pujan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 will begin from today.
The two Houses of Bihar legislature will meet today for a truncated, one-day monsoon session, which could be the last for the state Assembly whose term expires in November. Being held under the shadow of the raging coronavirus pandemic, the session will be the first to convene outside the legislature complex.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU