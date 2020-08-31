Latest news LIVE updates: SC to pronounce sentence in Prashant Bhushan case

The Statistical Office will today release the official estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) for the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1 FY21).



The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict today on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted for contempt of court over his two tweets against the judiciary. A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will pronounce its verdict against Bhushan, who faces a simple imprisonment of up to six months, or a fine of up to Rs 2,000, or both, as punishment under Contempt of Court Act.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant will today announce decision about modalities of final year examinations. On Friday, the Supreme Court had held that students of the final year could not be promoted without taking examinations.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day