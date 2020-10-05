LIVE updates: Congress to hold 'stayagraha' across states over Hathras case

-
A day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of the Hathras victim, the party announced it would stage 'satyagraha' in the district headquarters of states across the country today to demand justice for them.
Meanwhile, today's GST Council meeting is expected to be stormy, with no unanimity yet on the mechanism to bridge states' compensation shortfall.
The Supreme Court will resume hearing on the two petitions seeking an extension of the moratorium period on repayment of loans and waiver of interest on the interest charged on loan amount in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020 - 'Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020' today, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC), which decides who gets to fight the polls and from which constituency, concluded its meeting late on Sunday after finalising names for almost all candidates for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on the seats over which ally JD(U) has not staked its claim. The list, which is said to have over 50 names, is expected to be announced today.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a mega anti-air pollution campaign today following a meeting with departments concerned.
