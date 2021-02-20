- Right to peaceful protest non-negotiable: Thunberg on Disha Ravi's arrest
- India, China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks today
- PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today
- Will make electric vehicles mandatory for officials of my dept: Gadkari
- Passport services integrated with DigiLocker platform, govt launches scheme
- CM Amarinder indisposed, likely to skip NITI Aayog meeting, says report
- AP govt informs NHRC about ex-gratia paid to Vizag gas leak victims
- Delhi reported steep spike in cybercrimes during lockdown period: Police
- Sri Lanka officially seeks Indian support ahead of key UNHRC sessions
- Delhi Police release photos of 200 people in connection with R-Day violence
Latest news LIVE: Military commanders of India, China to hold talks today
Senior commanders of Indian and Chinese armies will hold a fresh round of high-level talks today to take forward the disengagement process. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Galwan Valley: In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. Photo: PTI/AP
Senior commanders of Indian and Chinese armies will hold a fresh round of high-level talks today to take forward the disengagement process after both sides completed withdrawal of troops and military hardware from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh.
The Corps Commander-level talks are scheduled to start at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, PTI reported, quoting sources.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait will hold 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' and a public rallyin Yavatmal district of Maharashtra today. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against three farm laws.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on today via video conferencing.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition.
