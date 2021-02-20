JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: Military commanders of India, China to hold talks today

Senior commanders of Indian and Chinese armies will hold a fresh round of high-level talks today to take forward the disengagement process. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Galwan Valley: In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. Photo: PTI/AP
Senior commanders of Indian and Chinese armies will hold a fresh round of high-level talks today to take forward the disengagement process after both sides completed withdrawal of troops and military hardware from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh.

The Corps Commander-level talks are scheduled to start at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, PTI reported, quoting sources.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait will hold 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' and a public rallyin Yavatmal district of Maharashtra today. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against three farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on today via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition.

