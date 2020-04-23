Lift coronavirus lockdown by mid-May, Mamata Banerjee tells Centre

Chief Minister on Thursday said she wants the lockdown to be rolled back in two weeks after May 4. In an interview to NDTV, the CM said: “As a citizen and TMC chief, I want lockdown to be scaled back.” She said the lockdown should be lifted in two stages.



“Lift 25 per cent of lockdown in week beginning May 4, reopen 50 per cent in second week after May 4, and total roll back should happen in two weeks after May 4.”



For the third day in a row, Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata and advised people to strictly follow the lockdown norms, saying this was needed to break the chain of transmission.



Visiting Moulali and Behala areas of Kolkata on Thursday, Banerjee used a loudhailer from inside a car to call upon people to stop gathering, gossiping, hanging around for the time being and stay put at home.





“Remember that social distancing does not mean you are getting disconnected from your near ones and friends. It is only about physical distancing which will help us win the battle against and celebrate the Durga Puja which is still months away. Please don't come out,” she pleaded.



Durga Puja is the biggest festival of the state. “Lockdown is a new term. None of us knew about it in the past. But this is the only way. We have to observe it though people are facing immense hardships which we are trying to mitigate,” the CM said.



She also described the lockdown as the most unprecedented event after the demonetisation of 2016. Lockdown is the only way to fight which has left a large number of people affected in Maharsahtra, Delhi and other states, Banerjee said.



Though the situation in is under control, everyone has to remain cautious, she said.