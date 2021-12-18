LIVE: India Omicron count crosses 100, Pfizer says Covid may stay till 2024

JUST IN
Pfizer Inc on Friday forecast that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic would not be behind us until 2024. (PTI Photo)

India's Omicron COVID count crossed the 100 mark on Friday after recording the highest single day rise of 24 fresh cases of the new variant, even as the Centre advised people to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings and keep New Year celebrations at low intensity.

Pfizer Inc on Friday forecast that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic would not be behind us until 2024 and said a lower-dose version of its vaccine for 2- to 4-year-olds generated a weaker immune response than expected, potentially delaying authorization.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 1 pm on Saturday. The inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said on December 16. The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore.

First Published: Sat, December 18 2021. 07:15 IST

