LIVE: India summons Korean ambassador over Hyundai Pakistan post on Kashmir
India has summoned South Korean ambassador over the "unacceptable" social media post by Hyundai Pakistan. DU's academic council will hold a meeting today to discuss curriculum based on NEP
Hyundai Creta | File photo
India has summoned the South Korean ambassador over the "unacceptable" social media post by Hyundai Pakistan on the so-called Kashmir solidarity day and bluntly conveyed to him that there could be no compromise on the matter as it concerned the country's territorial integrity.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar this morning and the Korean side regretted the offence caused to the people and government of India by the social media post.
On the education front, Delhi University's academic council will hold a meeting today to discuss the implementation of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework based on the National Education Policy (NEP).
On January 21, the university had released a draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF-2022) formulated in accordance with the NEP and sought feedback from stakeholders.
The bodies of the seven soldiers, who went missing after their patrol along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district was hit by an avalanche, have been found, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.
