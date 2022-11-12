LIVE news updates: Polling begins in Himachal to elect 68-member Assembly

LIVE news updates: About 30,000 security personnel including 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and over 11,500 state police personnel will be deployed for peaceful conduct of polling in on Saturday. Polling for 68 Assembly segments would be held in a single phase. About 50,000 government employees are on poll duty. Of the 7881 polling stations, 981 are critical and 901 have been categorised as vulnerable.

The of is likely to commence in the first week of December in the old building and conclude by the end of the month, sources said on Friday. There is a proposal to hold the session between December 7 and 29 and a final and formal decision regarding the dates will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, they said.

The (AAP) on Friday released the first list of 134 candidates for the high-stakes Delhi civic polls. The names were announced following a long meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the party. The list has more than 60 women candidates. Ninety per cent of the tickets have been awarded to workers working at grassroots level, the party said in a statement.

Union Transport Minister on Friday exhorted youth to become "employment creators" and utilise the knowledge they gained for the benefit of the country. He also emphasised on the use of research and technology for finding solutions in all spheres.