- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin roll-out for children likely in phases
- Green fuels to power Adani Enterprises' petrochemicals business
- Ronnie Screwvala's edtech startup upGrad eyes a global learning curve
- Long wait: Vaccine makers queue up for WHO approval, shows data
- Govt to soon reach out to potential buyers of debt-laden IDBI Bank
- Industry's share in bank loans at record low of 26%, shows data
Live news: 42 die in Uttarakhand rains, Amarinder to start his own party
Live news updates: Hindustan Unilever reports 9% per cent growth in Q2 profit; Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in fashion designer Ritu Kumar's firm.
Coronavirus | Q2 results | Captain Amarinder Singh
In this file image dated June 27, 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah meets with then Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Live news updates: At least 42 people have died in Uttarakhand as three days of rain caused landslides and flash floods, said the state government on Tuesday as it called in the Indian Army to help in rescue.
Amarinder Singh, whom his Congress party forced to resign as Punjab’s Chief Minister, said that he will launch his own political party and may ally with the BJP if the farmers’ protest is resolved.
Hindustan Unilever, India’s largest consumer goods company, posted a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,187 crore for the July-September quarter.
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has acquired a 52 per cent stake in veteran couturier Ritu Kumar's firm Ritika Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount.
