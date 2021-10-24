Live news: Modi to speak on 'Mann Ki Baat', India and Pak set for T20 clash
Live news: ICICI Bank says net income rose about 30 per cent in the second quarter, Saudi Arabia announces net zero target.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at an event through video conferencing in Delhi on October 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/ video grab)
Live news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at 11am in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the monthly radio programme he uses to talk about national issues and his government’s work.
States must ensure Coronavirus precautions are followed during festivals, the government said in an advisory on Saturday, listing measures like promoting online shopping and avoiding unnecessary travel to stop infection rates from spiralling.
ICICI Bank’s net income rose about 30 per cent in the second quarter to a record, led by strong loan growth as consumer demand improved after a drop in the number of coronavirus cases.
India and Pakistan will clash in the sixteenth match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai, making it one of cricket keenest contests watched by millions across the world.
