Intense convection over east, NE India may help monsoon to advance: IMD
One cannot tread the path of trade on an empty stomach: Goyal at WTO meet
Latest news LIVE: ED summons Rahul Gandhi for questioning again today
Delhi govt working to rollout of 2nd phase of bus lane enforcement drive
SIT probing Moose Wala murder case making steady progress: ADGP Pramod Ban
Religious conversion law shouldn't be weak so culprits could escape: Goa CM
US to launch West Asia Quad with India, Israel and UAE during Biden's visit
Most young workers reluctant to return to workplace full-time: Report
Media has right to criticise but must highlight positive news: PM Modi
Innovation fund Pontaq signs deal with TN govt to support startups
From ED summoning Rahul Gandhi to rising coronavirus cases in India, catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Today News | Rahul Gandhi | Enforcement Directorate

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office amid protests by party workers, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 11 hours by the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day in the National Herald money-laundering probe and was again summoned on Wednesday, even as the opposition party continued its protests and sparred with the BJP, accusing it of conspiring to defame the Gandhi family through the ''false'' case. Gandhi, 51, who was quizzed for over 10 hours a day earlier, arrived on Tuesday at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and his questioning began at 11:30 am.

Delhi on Tuesday reported over 82 per cent single-day rise in Covid cases, at 1,118 against 614 recorded on the previous day, while there were two more deaths, as per the government health bulletin. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly dropped to 6.50 per cent, while the number of active cases has also risen to 3,177. With 500 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,85,130. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,910.

Russian troops control about 80 per cent of the fiercely contested eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it, but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded, a regional official said Wednesday. Serhiy Haidai, governor of the eastern Luhansk region, acknowledged that a mass evacuation of civilians from Sievierodonetsk now was simply not possible due to the relentless shelling and fighting. Ukrainian forces have been pushed to the industrial outskirts of the city because of the scorched earth method and heavy artillery the Russians are using," he said.

First Published: Wed, June 15 2022. 06:54 IST