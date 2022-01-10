Live news: Modi holds Covid meeting; Djokovic gets Australia court hearing
Live news updates: IndiGo will cancel 20% of its flights due to Covid-19; Amazon has filed new legal challenges in its dispute with Future Group.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Workers place oxygen cylinders at a care centre in the Commonwealth Games Village in Delhi as the city prepares for a feared third wave of Covid-19 infections on January 6, 2022. (PTI photo)
Live news updates: Testing, boosting health infrastructure and vaccination must form India’s strategy for rising Covid-19 cases, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at a meeting he chaired on the pandemic.
"There is a need for continuous scientific research in testing, vaccines and pharmacological interventions including genome sequencing given that the virus is evolving continuously," he said, according to a government statement.
After four nights in an Australian immigration detention hotel, Novak Djokovic will get his day in court Monday in a deportation case that has polarised opinions and elicited heartfelt support for the top-ranked tennis star in his native Serbia.
Amazon has filed fresh legal challenges in its long-running dispute with retailer Future Group after India’s antitrust agency suspended a 2019 deal between the two sides, leading to a halt in their arbitration. Amazon has challenged the Competition Commission of India order on at least five grounds.
IndiGo is cancelling 20 per cent flights because of the surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, India’s largest carrier, said on Sunday it. Other airlines are cancelling flights too as states tighten restrictions,
