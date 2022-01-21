- Corporate tax this fiscal likely to exceed Budget Estimates by 19%
- India's plant-based meat market likely to touch $500 mn in three years
- New tax regime disincentivises charity donations, says study
- Haryana's unemployment rate the highest in India, shows analysis
- Tax woes: Tesla gets an offer, but with a caveat on local manufacturing
- Pricing to licensing policy: India and the 5G network conundrum
- Early birds hint at subdued earnings growth in December quarter
- Market approval for Covishield, Covaxin likely to come with riders
- Reliance Industries may post strong growth in net profit, sales for Q3
- Offline retailers feel Omicron chill as Republic Day sale nears
Live news: Maharashtra to reopen schools; India seeks Tesla investment plan
Live news updates: Future Group plans to challenge its own lenders in the Supreme Court to avoid being named a defaulter for missing payments
Topics
Today News | Tesla Motors | Omicron
Medical workers attend to a Covid-19 patient at a makeshift care centre in Delhi’s Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village on January 20, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Live news updates: Maharashtra will reopen schools next week, its education minister said on Thursday, as new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus fell sharply, even though it had the highest tally of infections nationwide.
Over the last 24 hours, India hit a fresh eight-month high with 317,532 new infections, while deaths rose by 491, close to this month's peak, although the figure included 85 from a previous wave in Kerala.
India wants a commitment from Tesla on local manufacturing of electrical vehicles, said officials days after Elon Musk said his company was “working through a lot of challenges” with the government, The government wants an investment plan from the company ahead of any discussion on tax sops.
Future Group plans to challenge its own lenders in the Supreme Court to avoid being named a defaulter for missing payments, citing its ongoing dispute with partner Amazon.com Inc , Reuters reported citing three sources.
