Live news: EC extends ban on poll rallies; IPL auction date announced
Live news updates: BCCI says it will 'leave no stone unturned' in keeping IPL season in India; ICICI Bank third quarter profit jumps 25%.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | UP Assembly Elections
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker gives a police officer a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the IIT-Madras campus in Chennai on January 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/ R Senthil Kumar)
Live news updates: The Election Commission on Saturday extended until the end of January a ban on roadshows and rallies in five states but announced relaxations for the first two phases of voting due on February 10 and 14.
The commission, in view of declining coronavirus cases, allowed relaxations for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 from January 28 and for Phase 2 from February 1. It increased the five-person limit for door-to-door campaigning to 10 and allowed video vans for publicity at designated open spaces with coronavirus restrictions.
IPL 2022 will begin in the last week of March and conclude in May, said India cricket board secretary Jay Shah on Saturday. "I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India...The mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13th and we will lock in venues before that," he said.
ICICI Bank Q3 result on Saturday reported a 25 per cent jump in net profit in the October–December quarter (Q3FY22), aided by lower provisions and an increase in net interest income (NII). The lender’s net profit in the reporting quarter stood at Rs 6,194 crore, its highest ever quarterly profit, beating Street estimates. Analysts had estimated a net profit of Rs 5,800 crore.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More