- Meta's share price wipe-out shakes up world technology stocks
- Relationship with India not impacted by tensions with Russia: US
- Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in US, cites rising wages and costs
- Budget 2022-23: Gross borrowing likely to fall Rs 63.5K crore in FY23
- Rise of the South: Telugu cinema sets Indian box office on fire
- India's entry into global bond indices likely put off till FY24
- Budget 2022: Gati Shakti to take states on board, says DPIIT Secretary
- From 130 to 70, centrally sponsored schemes down by almost 50%
- Reliance Industries plans to make a bid for Videocon's oil assets
Live news: Future seeks time on plan for paying dues, Meta's stock plunges
Live news updates: Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that shots were fired at his car in UP; Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address virtual election rallies.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Live news updates: Future Retail has sought two weeks from the Supreme Court to find a solution with lenders on clearing dues and avoid being tagged a non-performing asset (NPA).
Lenders to the company being fought over by Reliance Industries and Amazon have told India's Supreme Court that its assets should be put up for auction after it missed payments.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that shots were fired at his car when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. No one was injured but his car tyres were punctured, he said.
Shares in Facebook parent company Meta had their worst day ever Thursday after the social media giant reported a rare decline in profit due to a sharp increase in expenses as it invests heavily in its transformation into a virtual reality-based company
