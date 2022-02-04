JUST IN
Live news: Future seeks time on plan for paying dues, Meta's stock plunges

Live news updates: Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that shots were fired at his car in UP; Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address virtual election rallies.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Mark Zuckerber, Facebook
Live news updates: Future Retail has sought two weeks from the Supreme Court to find a solution with lenders on clearing dues and avoid being tagged a non-performing asset (NPA).

Lenders to the company being fought over by Reliance Industries and Amazon have told India's Supreme Court that its assets should be put up for auction after it missed payments.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that shots were fired at his car when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. No one was injured but his car tyres were punctured, he said.

Shares in Facebook parent company Meta had their worst day ever Thursday after the social media giant reported a rare decline in profit due to a sharp increase in expenses as it invests heavily in its transformation into a virtual reality-based company

