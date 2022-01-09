Live: Five states get poll dates, Maharashtra starts night curfew Jan 15
Live news updates: EC bars physical rallies and roadshows till January 15 in five states; Bharat Biotech says trials shows its Covid-19 vaccine is safe for booster dosage.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus Vaccine | Omicron
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A student is vaccinated for Covid-19 in Chennai on January 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Live news updates: Dates for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand were announced Saturday. Elections will be held over seven phases starting in UP on February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.
The Election Commission has for the first time barred physical rallies and roadshows till January 15, saying the rule was needed for people's safety in the coronavirus pandemic and will be reviewed after that since the "ground situation is dynamic".
Maharashtra will enforce a curfew from 11 pm to 5 am starting January 10 to contain rising Covid-19 cases and as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads through the country. It has barred movement in groups of five or more persons from 5 am to 11 pm. Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will stay closed.
Bharat Biotech on Saturday said trials have indicated that its vaccine Covaxin is safe for booster dosage against Covid-19. The booster shot was given six months after the second dose and demonstrated long-term safety with no serious adverse events, said the company.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More