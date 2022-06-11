LIVE news updates: Ukrainian prez ignored invasion warnings, says Biden
Live news updates: After a bungled attempt to overrun Kyiv in the early days of the war, Russia shifted its focus to an eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas
Last Updated at June 11, 2022 08:31 IST
Mostly women, children and elderly residents left on a special evacuation train that departed from the city of Pokrovsk and headed west. | Photo: Reuters
Live news updates: Civilians fled intense fighting in eastern Ukraine on Friday as Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in a grinding battle of attrition for key cities in the country's industrial heartland. Mostly women, children and elderly residents left on a special evacuation train that departed from the city of Pokrovsk and headed west.
With Sri Lankan famers waiting for fertiliser to start the Yala season, India has decided to extend a Line of Credit (LOC) of $55 million to Sri Lanka for the procurement of urea. "In response to an urgent request from the Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL), an LOC agreement was signed between GOSL and the Export-Import Bank of India on Friday at Colombo in the presence of Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera, and the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay. Senior officials from the Sri Lankan and Indian side were also present during the signing ceremony," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.
Protests were seen in parts of Howrah district in West Bengal, especially in the minority-dominated Uluberia subdivision, since Friday noon against the recent controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Agitators blocked the National Highway-6 in the Salap and Uluberia belts in Howrah district for hours, which resulted in vehicles and trucks remaining stranded for over an area of around 10 km. Even ambulances ferrying critical patients remained stranded for hours because of road blockades.
