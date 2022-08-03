Live news updates: Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan voicing US 'solidarity'

Live news updates: US House of Representatives Speaker arrived in late on Tuesday on a trip she said was intended to express American solidarity with the Chinese-claimed island, the first such visit in 25 years and one that risks pushing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low. Pelosi and her delegation disembarked from a US Air Force transport plan at Songshan Airport in downtown Taipei and were greeted by Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph Wu and Sandra Oudkirk, the top US representative in .

A 35-year-old man of African origin with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for in Delhi, making it the country's eighth case and the city's third, official sources said on Tuesday. The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Monday, they said, adding that he is in stable condition.

Former UK Chancellor is closing the gap to catch up with rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in the race to 10 Downing Street, with only five points separating the two in a latest poll of the Conservative Party members on Tuesday.

Two explosions occurred near Ukraine's western border with member Poland. A Russian missile hit a Ukrainian military facility in the Chervonohrad district on Tuesday evening, the administration of the Lviv region announced, dpa news agency reported. The Ukrainian Air Force High Command reported that the Russian army fired eight missiles at from long-range bombers over the Caspian Sea on Tuesday evening. Seven of them were intercepted, it said, adding that an air defence position had been hit in the Lviv region.