Live news updates: Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan voicing US 'solidarity'

Live news updates: Pelosi and her delegation disembarked from a US Air Force transport plan at Songshan Airport in downtown Taipei

Nancy Pelosi | Taiwan | China


Nancy Pelosi
In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taipei, Taiwan

Live news updates: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on a trip she said was intended to express American solidarity with the Chinese-claimed island, the first such visit in 25 years and one that risks pushing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low. Pelosi and her delegation disembarked from a US Air Force transport plan at Songshan Airport in downtown Taipei and were greeted by Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph Wu and Sandra Oudkirk, the top US representative in Taiwan.

A 35-year-old man of African origin with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, making it the country's eighth case and the city's third, official sources said on Tuesday. The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Monday, they said, adding that he is in stable condition.

Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is closing the gap to catch up with rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in the race to 10 Downing Street, with only five points separating the two in a latest poll of the Conservative Party members on Tuesday.

Two explosions occurred near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland. A Russian missile hit a Ukrainian military facility in the Chervonohrad district on Tuesday evening, the administration of the Lviv region announced, dpa news agency reported. The Ukrainian Air Force High Command reported that the Russian army fired eight missiles at Ukraine from long-range bombers over the Caspian Sea on Tuesday evening. Seven of them were intercepted, it said, adding that an air defence position had been hit in the Lviv region.
First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 07:43 IST

