- Retail loans, long a safe bet for many banks, show uptick in defaults
- Coronavirus live updates: Kerala cases spike; Delhi seeks views on schools
- Indian Air Force deploys first Rafales in East to counter China
- NPS fund managers have more choices as investment universe expands
- Post-IPO, promoter family of Nykaa to continue holding 51% stake
Live news updates: Opposition seeks Parliament unity on Pegasus issue
News updates: Rahul Gandhi says Opposition parties won't 'go anywhere' till government gives an explanation on the use of spyware.
We want to ask just one question. Has the Govt of India bought Pegasus? Yes or No?: Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANII)
News updates: The use of Pegasus spyware was an “anti-national act and treason” and the Opposition "is not going anywhere” until the government agreed to discuss the issue in Parliament, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi in their first interaction since their parties contested as rivals in West Bengal elections in April-May. "We also discussed the unity of the opposition. Everyone will have to work together," Banerjee said later on Wednesday.
The Cabinet set a 90-day time limit to provide up to Rs 5 lakh to each account holder of a bank if it fails, clearing a bill that improves protection for customers. Legislators don’t have protection from criminal law for vandalism or destruction of public property inside assemblies or Parliament, said the Supreme Court.
