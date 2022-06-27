Latest news LIVE: Oppn leaders to meet today ahead of Sinha's nomination

Opposition leaders will hold a meeting on Monday in Parliament annexe for Presidential elections, sources said. It may be noted that the Opposition's joint candidate is scheduled to file his nomination for the presidential election tomorrow. "Opposition leaders to hold a meeting at 11:30 am tomorrow, June 27, in Parliament annexe building for the Presidential elections," sources said. The Presidential elections will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21. Pointing out that India is currently going through extremely difficult times, Opposition presidential candidate promises to raise his voice for farmers, workers, unemployed youth, women and all marginalised sections of society if he wins the election.

The Indian Airforce deployed seven types of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft in various flood-affected areas, informed the officials on Sunday. The IAF deployed these aircraft with the aim to transport 77 tonnes of relief material. "Till now IAF has flown more than 130 humanitarian assurance missions and dropped 700 tons of load in the last five days for floods," said IAF officials. The overall flood situation in has improved but over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts continue to remain affected due to the natural calamity in the state, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit is packed with meetings with leaders and partner countries along with discussions on issues ranging from environment, and energy, to counter-terrorism. PM Modi arrived in Munich on Sunday to attend the summit. As per the Prime Minister's itinerary, there will be a welcome ceremony at 12:00 PM (local time) for PM Modi by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Schloss Elmau in Munich. After meeting with Scholz, there will be a plenary session at 12:30 PM on the topic "Investing in a Better Future: Climate, Energy, Health."