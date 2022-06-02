JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19 hinders efforts to achieve universal energy access by 2030: Report
Business Standard

Latest news live: Russia-Ukraine conflict may lead to food crisis, says UN

From Russia-Ukraine crisis to coronavirus, catch all the live updates here

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Today News

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation

The Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to a global food crisis that will hit developing countries the hardest, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in Stockholm. Guterres met with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday to discuss the security situation in Europe, recovery from the pandemic and the green transition, Xinhua news agency reported. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is creating suffering and devastation, and "must end now," Guterres said at a press conference after the meeting. He also urged for swift decisions to counter the food crisis that could arise from the conflict, putting developing countries most at risk.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities, as per the bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases. The city's Covid positivity rate stands at 8.4%. On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, June 02 2022. 07:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU