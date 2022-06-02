Latest news live: Russia-Ukraine conflict may lead to food crisis, says UN

The Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to a global food crisis that will hit developing countries the hardest, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in Stockholm. Guterres met with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday to discuss the security situation in Europe, recovery from the pandemic and the green transition, Xinhua news agency reported. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is creating suffering and devastation, and "must end now," Guterres said at a press conference after the meeting. He also urged for swift decisions to counter the food crisis that could arise from the conflict, putting developing countries most at risk.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities, as per the bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases. The city's Covid positivity rate stands at 8.4%. On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities.