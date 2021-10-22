Live news: Modi to address nation at 10am as India crosses vaccine landmark
Live news updates: Supreme Court says farmers can't block roads while protesting; Bombay High Court nudges Zee Entertainment to hold shareholder meeting.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: PTI
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10am today, his office said on Twitter as India celebrates the milestone of administering 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses on Thursday.
The death toll from floods, landslides and building collapses in Uttarakhand after rains earlier this week reached 64 on Thursday. At least 11 people are missing.
The Supreme Court said on Thursday farmers are entitled to protest against the government over three new agricultural laws but protesters cannot block a road indefinitely.
The Bombay High Court asked Zee Entertainment Enterprises to call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders as asked by top investor Invesco. Zee will tell the court on Friday when the EGM will be held.
