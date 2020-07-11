Total lockdown in Thane, Navi Mumbai extended till July 19 as cases mount

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Health workers during a Covid-19 check-up at a containment zone in Mumbai on Sunday Photo: PTI
Health workers during a Covid-19 check-up at a containment zone. Photo: PTI

A lockdown with minimum exemptions in place in Thane district, excluding city limits, and Navi Mumbai municipal areas was extended on Saturday till July 19 due to rise in coronavirus cases over the past few days, officials said.

The order for Thane district was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar and Municipal Commissioner AB Misal announced the extension for Navi Mumbai, they added.

The "total" lockdown in Ulhasnagar municipal corporation (UMC) limits, also part of Thane district, has been extended by civic chief Raja Dayanidhi till July 22.
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 23:29 IST

