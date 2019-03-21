Lokpal P C Ghose: The name that sends shivers down the spine of politicians

“When you are tackling a difficult matter, it takes a lot of inner strength to render a judgement. When you deal with a very important person, a very powerful person, to be able to do what you want to do, requires more strength,” then Chief Justice J S Khehar had said of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose at a farewell function for him two years ago.

The former Chief Justice was speaking in the context of the conviction of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her political associate Sasikala. That was just one of the judgments in which the judge took on powerful ...