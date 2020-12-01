'Made in India' gaming app WCC 3 wins Google Play best of 2020 award

World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC 3), a 'Made in India’ franchise's gaming app, has won Google Play Store's Best of 2020 award in the users choice category. WCC 3 is the third edition of an app made by cricket gaming franchise Next Wave Multimedia.

‘Google Play Best of 2020 Awards’ are given to the most-voted in different categories on the Play Store.

Commenting on the victory, Next Wave Multimedia's Co-founder and CEO P R Rajendran said the win encourages the firms to continue with more innovations and usher more features and engage even more players. He dedicated the award to "all the WCC fans out there.” The WCC franchise crossed 143 million downloads globally since its inception.

As pandemic brought cricket to a standstill worldwide, 22 million downloads took place just between February and August this year.

The recently launched third edition of WCC has been infused with a host of innovative and engaging features which aims to provide an immersive gaming experience to the players. The game has further been polished with simulation of actual cricket, updated gameplay features like brand new controls, animations and much more.

Earlier this year, the second edition, WCC 2, won the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge conducted by the government of India. The franchise has also garnered many awards including Google Editor’s Choice (2016-2020). WCC2 has also been listed as Google’s Best of Games in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and Apple’s Best of Games 2016, 2017 and 2018.