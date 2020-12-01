'Made in India' gaming app WCC 3 wins Google Play best of 2020 award

-
ALSO READ
BS READS: Under lens, Google treads fine line with new Play Store policy
Google says 97% app developers already using Play Store billing system
IPL 2020: Cricket apps climb up the order in play store downloads
Google explains removal of 'Mitron', 'Remove China Apps' from Play Store
Paytm returns to Play Store after suspension over violating Google policies
-
World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC 3), a 'Made in India’ franchise's gaming app, has won Google Play Store's Best of 2020 award in the users choice category. WCC 3 is the third edition of an app made by cricket gaming franchise Next Wave Multimedia.
‘Google Play Best of 2020 Awards’ are given to the most-voted apps in different categories on the Play Store.
Commenting on the victory, Next Wave Multimedia's Co-founder and CEO P R Rajendran said the win encourages the firms to continue with more innovations and usher more features and engage even more players. He dedicated the award to "all the WCC fans out there.” The WCC franchise crossed 143 million downloads globally since its inception.
As pandemic brought cricket to a standstill worldwide, 22 million downloads took place just between February and August this year.
The recently launched third edition of WCC has been infused with a host of innovative and engaging features which aims to provide an immersive gaming experience to the players. The game has further been polished with simulation of actual cricket, updated gameplay features like brand new controls, animations and much more.
Earlier this year, the second edition, WCC 2, won the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge conducted by the government of India. The franchise has also garnered many awards including Google Editor’s Choice (2016-2020). WCC2 has also been listed as Google’s Best of Games in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and Apple’s Best of Games 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU