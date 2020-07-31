Covid-19 Factoid: Maharashtra, Andhra, TN report huge spike in cases

The global confirmed case tally for Covid-19 has now crossed the 17 million mark. The global death toll is at 670,943, with the US having the highest number of fatalities at over 153,000. There have been over 10 million recoveries worldwide.

In India, there are now over 1.5 million cases, the third-highest in the world. Of this number, over 1 million cases, or 64 per cent, have now recovered. 528,242 cases are currently active in the country.

Here are some data points mapping the spread of the pandemic:

#1. India records highest ever single-day rise in cases

India reported over 50,000 new cases on July 29, its highest single-day spike. India also added over 18,000 active cases to its tally on the same day, an all-time high. The total case tally for the country stands at 1.58 million. India has been witnessing a spike in new cases, adding over 45,000 cases daily for the last eight days. The biggest spikes are being recorded in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.





#2. Andhra records over 10,000 new cases in a day

The southern India state’s case tally currently stands at 120,390, of which, 55,406 cases have already recovered. Andhra Pradesh added 10,093 new cases on 29th July, its highest-ever single-day spike. The state was adding less than 2,500 cases each for the most part of the July month before witnessing the surge. The case tally for the state has increased over 8x in a month from 14,595 cases as on 1st July.



#3. Jharkhand witnessed a sudden spike in daily new cases

Jharkhand recorded almost 800 new cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day spike in the state. The current case tally of Jharkhand stands at 9,861, of which, 4,035 cases have recovered already and 98 patients have lost their lives.



