Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, UP have over 100,000 active Covid cases each

The union government on Friday said that three states --- Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra --- have over 100,000 active coronavirus cases each in the country.
With Friday's addition of over 200,000 cases, India saw a net increase of 97,866 in active infections, highest in a day, to take its count to 1,569,743. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 8.76 per cent (one in 11). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases.
Both Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh continue to report very high number of daily new cases and deaths. Chhattisgarh has reported nearly 6.2 per cent increase in weekly new coronavirus cases based on Seven-day moving average.
In just last two weeks, Chhattisgarh has seen almost 131 per cent increase in weekly new cases, according to the health ministry.
22 districts in Chhattisgarh have crossed their reported highest cases in the last 30 days. Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon and Bilaspur are the most affected districts.
"In contrast to the week ending March 23, RT-PCR tests have decreased to 28 per cent (from 34 per cent) in the week ending April 13," said the Centre.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh too has reported a growth rate of 19.25 per cent in daily new cases. 46 districts in Uttar Pradesh have crossed their highest cases in the last 30 days
The government says RT-PCR tests have decreased to 46 per cent in the last week (from 48 per cent in mid-March) while antigen tests have increased to 53 per cent (from 51 per cent).
The union home secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed the coronavirus status and public health measures for its containment and management taken by Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh and assured the states of continued assistance from the Centre.
Bhalla's Friday meeting comes a day after he reviewed the Covid situation in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh has reported nearly 13.4 per cent week-on-week increase in new coronavirus cases. In last two weeks, the state has seen almost 79 per cent increase in weekly new cases.
It was pointed out that 44 districts in Madhya Pradesh have crossed their reported highest cases in the last 30 days with Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Khandwa being the most affected districts.
Granular details like testing and case analysis weekly trend in analysis in these districts was also discussed in the meeting.
"In Madhya Pradesh, in contrast to the week April 7-13 in the week of March 17-23 2021, RT-PCR tests have increased to 73 per cent (from 67 per cent) while the Antigen tests has decreased to 25 per cent (from 31 per cent)," the health ministry said.
Bhalla highlighted critical bottlenecks in the state's response to Covid like shortage of beds in general and oxygenated beds in particular and other hospital infrastructure.
