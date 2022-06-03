Maharashtra CM warns of curbs as Covid case positivity spikes in Mumbai

With rising cases of Covid in Maharashtra, Chief Minister has called a meeting of the state task force on Thursday. Thackeray also said people should use face masks, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they don't wish to experience Covid-19 restrictions again.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic body has also asked the jumbo Covid centres to be fully staffed and be on a standby.

I S Chahal, commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp­oration, told Business Standard that all jumbo centres in the city had been asked to recall their staff and have full staff capacity in case there is a spike in cases.

On Wednesday, the state crossed 1,000 daily cases — a three-month high. Mumbai’s daily positivity rate touched 8.4 per cent. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 704 cases, marginally down from the previous day.

Cases of BA.4 and BA.5 have been reported in the state.

Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head critical care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim — A Fortis Associate, says “The rise in Covid cases in Mumbai is due to two main reasons. One, is the probable presence of BA.5 and BA.4 and the growth advantage this type of variant possesses. Two, is that due to reduced social distancing rules and minimum use of masks, infection is much higher.”

He, however, says that although the positivity rate is high, it is not resulting in increased hospital admissions and fatalities.

“To tackle the high positivity rate in the state, hospitals have ramped up facilities. It is also important to note that admissions to hospitals and intensive care units, oxygen requirements, and the mortality rate are relatively low, even in the current scenario,” says Saseedharan.

Doctors in the city feel that the recent strain of the virus may, however, affect the elderly with comorbidities who may require greater care and/or hospitalisation.