Maharashtra govt to procure 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to treat Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt may lift Covid-19 lockdown in phases, says health minister
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases zoom over 100; Mumbai in semi lockdown
Covid-19: Centre approves pool testing, plasma therapy for Maharashtra
Coronavirus LIVE: Italy reports lowest deaths since first day of lockdown
Petition filed in Kerala HC against mandatory download of Aarogya Setu
-
The Maharashtra government will procure 10,000 vials of the drug Remdesivir for treating coronavirus patients, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.
The expensive medicine is being made available for the poor and needy patients in the state, he said.
"GoM to procure 10k vials of Remdesivir. Based on evidence from laboratory, animal and clinical studies, It has generated promising results in MERS-CoV and SARS which are also caused by Corona Virus," Tope tweeted.
GoM to procure 10k vials of Remdesivir. Based on evidence from Laboratory, animal and clinical studies, It has generated promising results in MERS- CoV and SARS which are also caused by Corona Virus.1/2@DrLahanetp @CMOMaharashtra @ChaiMIRROR— Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) June 6, 2020
"WHO (World Health Organisation) Suggests it may have some positive effects in Covid-19 treatment. This expensive medicine is being made available for poor & needy patients," he added.
WHO Suggests it may have some positive effects in Covid19 treatment. This expensive medicine is being made available for poor & needy patients.2/2@DrLahanetp @CMOMaharashtra @ChaiMIRROR— Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) June 6, 2020
As of Friday, Maharashtra had reported 80,229 coronavirus cases and 2,849 deaths, which are the highest in the country.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU