Maharashtra records 1,081 new Covid cases, highest in last three months

-
ALSO READ
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
Noida's active Covid-19 caseload reaches 99, highest in Uttar Pradesh
Jabra Elite 7 Active review: Quality ANC and some real punchy sound
Noida's active Covid-19 cases cross 100-mark after 38 new infections
Thane records 9 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths, total tally crosses 700K
-
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin.
Mumbai recorded 739 fresh infections.
Maharashtra had reported 1,124 cases on February 24.
The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032, including 2,970 cases in Mumbai.
Maharashtra reports 1,081 new COVID19 cases today; Active cases stand at 4,032 including 2,970 cases in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/zUFdA9aKUS— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU