Maharashtra records 1,081 new Covid cases, highest in last three months

The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032, including 2,970 cases in Mumbai.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai recorded 739 fresh infections.

Maharashtra had reported 1,124 cases on February 24.

The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032, including 2,970 cases in Mumbai.

First Published: Wed, June 01 2022. 19:35 IST

