Maharashtra's Covid surge continues, reports over 10,000 new cases in a day

Maharashtra on Friday recorded over 10,000 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total infection count to 2,198,399, the state health department said.
With 53 new deaths, the state's total toll reached 52,393. Over 6400 discharges have been recorded during the same period.
Meanwhile, Mumbai has registered 1,173 new cases and three deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.
The state's active caseload currently stands at 88,838. The case fatality rate is at 2.38 per cent.
As of Friday, 410,411 people are undergoing home quarantine and 4,203 people are in institutional quarantine, the state health department said.
In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday extended till March 14 the ongoing restrictions imposed on various activities and establishments.
As per the order, schools, colleges, coaching classes, weekly markets and swimming pools will remain shut till March 14 and no sports events will be allowed till that time.
