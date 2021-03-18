Maharashtra seeks permission to make Covid-19 vaccine at Haffekine

In Wednesday’s meeting with the Prime Minister, government sought permission for technology transfer and other assistance to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai-based Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation, a premier biopharmaceutical research institute.

It can make up to 126 mn doses of the vaccine.

Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray proposed this in the meeting with PM and the state government noted that the PM has taken the suggestion on board and has appreciated the initiative.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said if the ICMR transfers technology, the government can initiate manufacturing of Covaxin at Haffekine in Mumbai.



