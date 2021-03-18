Maharashtra seeks permission to make Covid-19 vaccine at Haffekine

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus surge in Maharashtra: Udhhav's 'majboori' & other key updates
Amid Covid surge, Uddhav open to complete lockdown in Mumbai: Minister
Another lockdown in Maharashtra if Covid scene worsens: Uddhav Thackeray
Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra linked to delay in testing, shows data
India cases at 8,773,479; Trump sticks to 'no national lockdown' stance
-
In Wednesday’s meeting with the Prime Minister, Maharashtra government sought permission for technology transfer and other assistance to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai-based Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation, a premier biopharmaceutical research institute.
It can make up to 126 mn doses of the vaccine.
Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray proposed this in the meeting with PM and the state government noted that the PM has taken the suggestion on board and has appreciated the initiative.
State health minister Rajesh Tope said if the ICMR transfers technology, the Maharashtra government can initiate manufacturing of Covaxin at Haffekine in Mumbai.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU