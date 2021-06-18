Maharashtra to start Covid-19 vaccination for 30-44 age group from Saturday

-
Maharashtra government will begin vaccinating persons in 30-44 age group from Saturday.
Vaccination of persons above 18 years was put on hold in government and municipal hospitals on May 12, eleven days after its formal launch due to a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.
The Maharashtra health department took the decision on Friday after the central government allowed states to prioritise jabs to sub groups within 18-44 age category.
Beneficiaries can register online or at government-run vaccination centres, the health department said in its press release. Modifications are also being made in the Cowin app to enable vaccination of those above 30 years, it said.
