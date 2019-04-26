Major cyclone likely to hit Tamil Nadu coast on April 30: Key points

The (IMD) has predicted a cyclonic storm reaching coast on April 30. It said on Thursday a low pressure area over Indian ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression and later into a cyclonic storm before reaching the north coast on April 30.

Key points from the predictions:

1. Light to moderate at many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala on Sunday (April 28). Rain was likely at isolated places in South coastal Andhra Pradesh.

2. " at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated places," in coastal and Puducherry on April 30 and May 1.

3. The low pressure area over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal islikely to intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal. "It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," the said.

4. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph was likely over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

5. Wind speed would touch 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph along and off north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh districts coasts from the afternoon of April 30.

6. The sea condition was likely to be rough over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Friday, rough to very rough on Saturday and very rough to high over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and along and off Sri Lanka on Sunday.

7. Sea condition will be high to very high over Southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off Sri Lanka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts on April 29 and 30.

8. issued a warning to fishermen, asking them not to venture into these areas till April 30.