Masks, gloves, PPEs and the plastic conundrum we need a solution to

The plastic ban in India, which had just started to take effect, has been substantially derailed given current needs and with enforcement systems looking the other way.

plastic waste | Coronavirus | plastic pollution

Meghna Chadha  |  New Delhi 

Masks, gloves, personal protective equipment (PPEs), body bags — the Covid-19 crisis has brought plastic into our lives like never before, threatening to undo years of progress on plastic pollution and triggering fresh health concerns. Before the pandemic, a war was being waged against single-use plastics.

Consumers were becoming mindful of the need to reduce its usage and corporations were criticised for being major contributors to plastic pollution. Many nations were considering a ban. “The pandemic is causing a resurgence of plastic-linked waste in three forms: ...

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 22:02 IST

