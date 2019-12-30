Mayawati suspends BSP MLA in Madhya Pradesh Rama Bai for supporting CAA

-
BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday suspended party's MLA in Madhya Pradesh Rama Bai for supporting the CAA. The MLA later claimed that her statement had been "distorted by the media", and sought forgiveness. Rama Bai, who represents Patheriya seat, on Saturday supported the Act at a function in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Patel.
