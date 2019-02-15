Meet Abhishek Jaiswal, the man who called out Piyush Goyal's train video

On the night of February 9, railway minister Piyush Goyal posted a video of India’s first semi-high-speed train, Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express, zipping past a platform. The video, posted on Facebook and Twitter, was retweeted 13,535 times and garnered some 45,000 likes on Twitter alone.

When he saw the video on Facebook and the congratulatory comments it had invited, Abhishek Jaiswal stepped in. “This is my video and this is forwarded by 2x speed to the original,” he commented on Goyal’s Facebook post. His comment triggered a chain of responses, many of which ...