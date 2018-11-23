Meet chef Garima Arora, the first Indian woman to win Michelin star rating

For as long as she can remember, Garima Arora has enjoyed nothing more than cooking. Her earliest memories of food are of her father returning home after a long spell of travel and heading to the kitchen to whip up a dish. “My mum cooked as well, but for her it was more of a chore. With Dad, there was an element of fun.

That left a huge impression on me,” says the 32-year-old who counts her father as her best friend. Though she studied to be journalist — and worked as one for six months — Arora hoped that someday she would get to open her own restaurant. She ...