Allegations of sexual harassment are lies; will take legal action: MJ Akbar

M J Akbar has responded to the allegations levelled against him and has said that he will take legal action. "Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that I have returned, my lawyers will look into these wild and baseless allegations in order to decide our future course of legal action," Akbar told ANI.



The former journalist has been accused of making sexual advances and molesting a number of women when he was the editor of The Asian Age.



"The allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice. I could not reply earlier as I was on an official tour abroad," he said.

Akbar, who was on an overseas tour, returned Sunday morning.





Terming the charges as a political conspiracy, Akbar said that the allegations are baseless and have damaged his reputation.

"Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill...lies do not have legs, but they do contain poison, which can be whipped into a frenzy. This is deeply distressing. I will be taking appropriate legal action," Akbar added.

Questioning Priya Ramani, who was the first one to come out and make allegations of against him. He said: "Priya Ramani began this campaign a year ago with a magazine article. She did not, however, name me as she knew it was an incorrect story. When asked recently why she had not named me, she replied, in a Tweet: “Never named him because he didn't 'do' anything. If I didn't do anything, where & what is the story? There's no story. But a sea of innuendo, speculation & abusive diatribe has been built around something that never happened. Some are total, unsubstantiated hearsay; others confirm, on the record, that I didn’t do anything."

Multiple women in the last few days have come out with their accounts of alleged by Akbar when he was a journalist as the # movement swept social media, bringing to fore sordid tales of sexual harassment by influential men in different walks of life.

M J Akbar was accused by at least nine women of sexual harassment and misconduct on record. Journalist Priya Ramani was the first one to come out and alleged misconduct on Akbar's part when he called her for a job interview in a hotel room. After that, several similar accounts of harassment came out from Suparna Sharma, Ghazala Wahab and others.

While External Affairs Minister refused to answer a question on the allegations against her junior minister, Union Textiles Minister had on October 12 said: "I appreciate that the media is accosting his (former) female colleagues, but I think it is for the gentleman concerned to issue a statement not for me, because I was personally not present there. But I have said again and again that the women speaking out should in no way feel ashamed."

president on Saturday said the allegations need to be checked and the party will think over it.