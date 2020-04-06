Covid-19: Bhopal, Kanpur tighten lockdown; only milk, meds, media allowed

As (Covid-19) cases spike in the country, authorities have started implementing tougher measures to contain the spread of the virus. Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, will see more severe All the shops will be shut in the city barring those selling milk and medicines until further orders.

"All shops, except dairies and medical stores, in to remain closed till further orders. Food distribution by Municipality and home delivery permitted by the concerned officer will be allowed. This will come into effect from 12 AM today till further orders," said DM.

is the second city in Madhya Pradesh after to implement such stringent norms. has over 100 cases of Cases in Bhopal are on the rise.

This order came after two top bureaucrats — Principal Secretary Health Pallavi Jain Govil and Additional Director Information/Communication (Health) Dr Veena Sinha — contracted the disease.

The government order said no one would be allowed on the streets, except police, medical personnel and government servants involved in emergency services.

Kanpur, the industrial town of Uttar Pradesh, has planned to do the same. Authorities said that despite lockdown, new cases have emerged in the city. The office of the District Magistrate of issued an order for the same saying that all shops and services will remain closed from April 7.

There are a few exceptions. The notice said that dairy shops and milk parlors could remain open, however, general stores selling milk would be close and could operate via door-to-door home delivery. Clinics and nursing homes shall remain functional.

Naubasta mandi and Chakarpur fruit-vegetable mandi will remain operational. The notice added that all the people involved in essential services like banks and other government offices can report to work with their necessary passes and permits, and transportation for agriculture work would continue like before.

Uttar Pradesh has 227 cases of and it has seen an increasing trend in the past few days. The state has a population of over 230 million people and an outbreak here could be catastrophic.

As on early Monday, April 7, India had reported 118 death and over 4,000 cases of coronavirus.