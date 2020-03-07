Modi govt for press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Kerala channels

-
ALSO READ
100 days of Modi govt: We know how to take challenges head-on, says PM
100 days of Modi govt: Fundamentals of economy strong, says Javadekar
A four-minute report card of the first 100 days of the Modi 2.0 govt
PM Modi's Houston address will be a momentous event: Indian envoy
Govt has withdrawn draft for amendment of Forest Act, confirms Javadekar
-
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the Centre has lifted the 48-hour ban on two Malayalam news channels and stated that the Narendra Modi government supports the freedom of press.
Speaking to reporters in Pune in Maharashtra, Javadekar said that he would look into the matter and issue orders if necessary.
He also said the prime minister has expressed concern over the entire issue.
The 48-hour ban was imposed on Asianet News and Media One on Friday for reportage that could "enhance communal disharmony" across the country.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU