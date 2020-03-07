Modi govt for press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Kerala channels

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister on Saturday said the Centre has lifted the 48-hour ban on two Malayalam news channels and stated that the Narendra supports the freedom of press.

Speaking to reporters in Pune in Maharashtra, Javadekar said that he would look into the matter and issue orders if necessary.



He also said the prime minister has expressed concern over the entire issue.

The 48-hour ban was imposed on Asianet News and Media One on Friday for reportage that could "enhance communal disharmony" across the country.