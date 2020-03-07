JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Stay away from rumours, follow the advice of doctors: PM on coronavirus
Business Standard

Modi govt for press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Kerala channels

Speaking to reporters in Pune in Maharashtra, Javadekar said that he would look into the matter and issue orders if necessary.

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Prakash Javadekar
He also said the prime minister has expressed concern over the entire issue

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the Centre has lifted the 48-hour ban on two Malayalam news channels and stated that the Narendra Modi government supports the freedom of press.

Speaking to reporters in Pune in Maharashtra, Javadekar said that he would look into the matter and issue orders if necessary.

He also said the prime minister has expressed concern over the entire issue.

The 48-hour ban was imposed on Asianet News and Media One on Friday for reportage that could "enhance communal disharmony" across the country.

First Published: Sat, March 07 2020. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU