Modi in Singapore: PM meets Mattis, unveils Gandhi's plaque; top updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour, began the day by meeting former prime minister of Singapore and Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong. From there, PM Modi went to Clifford Pier, where he unveiled a plaque to commemorate the immersion of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes in the country's waters. After unveiling the plaque, Prime Minister Modi interacted with local representatives. PM Modi also called on the US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, who is in Singapore ahead of Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The Modi-Mattis comes days after the US renamed its oldest and largest military command - the Pacific Command - to Indo-Pacific Command, amid heightened tensions with China over the militarisation of the South China Sea. .

The US move came in the wake of a series of measures by China that have raised tensions in the South China Sea.

Here are the latest updates on PM Modi's Singapore visit:

1. PM meets Jim Mattis: PM Modi met US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in Singapore on Saturday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the annual which was addressed by the Prime Minister on Friday night.

The meeting comes days after the Pentagon renamed its Pacific Command as Indo-Pacific Command in a largely symbolic move to signal India's importance to the US military.

PM @narendramodi met US Secretary of Defence James Mattis on the sidelines of Shangri La Dialogue in Singapore. The focus of conversation was on the region in the context of PM's keynote address at the #SLD18 yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/N9a9s0d7Bi — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 2, 2018

2. Modi unveils Gandhi's plaque: Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Singapore's former premier Goh Chok Tong jointly unveiled a plaque to pay tribute at the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier in the city-state.

Emeritus Senior Minister Mr. Goh Chok Tong and I unveiled a plaque marking the site where Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes were immersed at the Clifford Pier in Singapore.



Bapu’s message reverberates globally. His thoughts and ideals motivate us to work for the greater good of humanity. pic.twitter.com/Gdfzt0SICQ — (@narendramodi) June 2, 2018

3. Modi - Goh Chok Tong meet: PM Modi also met former Singaporean premier and Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong. The two leaders held talks on issues of mutual interest.

ESM Goh served as the country's second prime minister from 1990 to 2004.



4. Orchid named after PM Modi: Singapore's Orchid Garden named an Orchid after PM Modi to mark his visit to the country.

Dendrobrium - an orchid named after PM @narendramodi on the occasion of his visit to the National Orchid Garden in Singapore. A strong and robust tropical orchid which produces upright inflorences up to 38 cm long with 14-20 well-arranged flowers. pic.twitter.com/HEjg4uT2Cc — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 2, 2018

5. Buddha Tooth Relic Temple visit: PM Modi, accompanied by Singapore culture Minister, visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum.

The temple gets its name from what the Buddhists regard as the left canine tooth of Lord Buddha, which was recovered from his funeral pyre in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, according to visitsingapore.com.

6. Modi visits the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore: The prime minister visited Singapore's oldest Hindu temple Sri Mariamman and participated in prayers.





Built in 1827, the temple was constructed for worship by immigrants from the Nagapatnam and Cuddalore districts of South India. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Mariamman, known for her power in curing epidemic illnesses and diseases. The temple is located in the heart of Chinatown.

7. PM's mosque visit: The Prime Minister also payed a visit to Chuliya Mosque, one of the oldest mosques of Singapore located in Chinatown. It has been the country's monument since 1974.

PM @narendramodi accompanied by Singapore Culture Minister Grace Yien visited Chulia mosque which was built by Chulia Muslim merchants from India's Coromandal Coast under the leadership of Anser Sahib. Demonstrating the age-old people-to-people contact between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/K07hIbH74q — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 2, 2018

