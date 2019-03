to inaugurate Construction Technology India-2019 Expo-cum-Conference

Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate the Construction Technology India-2019 Expo-cum-Conference in Delhi.

The conference will identify proven, innovative and globally established technologies for use in the Indian context. Read on...

to address rally in Ranchi

Congress president is scheduled to address a rally in Ranchi on Saturday along with leaders of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand.

Gandhi will speak at the partys Parivartan Ulgulan Maha Rally at the Morahbadi ground with leaders of JMM, JVM and RJD, JPCC spokesman Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo told PTI Friday. Read on...

SpaceX's unmanned Crew Dragon to launch to ISS

After much delays, NASA has given the green light to Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Crew Dragon to launch its first unmanned test flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on March 2, the US space agency said.

The flight, called Demonstration Mission-1 or DM-1, will be launched at 2.48 am today from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

This will be the first time a commercially built and operated American rocket and spacecraft designed for humans will launch to the space station, since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011, NASA said on Friday. Read on...

Rajasthan tribals to march to parliament

A Supreme Court recent order on the time-bound eviction of tribals and other households living in forests, whose claims have been rejected by the authorities under the Forest Rights Act, has triggered a huge furore in Rajasthan's tribal belt.

Over 5,000 workers of the Bheel Tribal Party (BTP) that has just debuted in the Rajasthan assembly, along with tribals from Udaipur and other surrounding aeas, have decided to march to parliament today to register their protest. Read on...

Delhi court to take up bail pleas of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

A Delhi court Saturday said that it will take up on March 2 the hearing on all bail applications of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann adjourned the hearing, saying Saturday's hearing was not to decide the merits of the case but whether to pass an order on the pleas, given the matter is pending before the Delhi High Court. Read on...

Amit Shah to launch nationwide bike rally of BJP

President Amit Shah will launch a nationwide mega bike rally in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to be held later this year.

The party said in a statement on Friday that over one crore of its workers will reach out to people across the country and share the "achievements" of the Narendra Modi government with them. Read on...

BJP-SAD to observe Vishvaghat Divas in Punjab

The SAD and its ally the Saturday accused the ruling Congress in Punjab of going back on its "tall promises" made to the people of Punjab and decided to observe 'Vishvaghat Divas' (Betrayal Day) on March 2 against the state government. Read on...