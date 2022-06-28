MoH asks states to prepare for upcoming Yatras, contain Covid-19 spread

The Union has written to states asking them to take appropriate steps to manage large crowds during upcoming festivals and ‘yatras’ across the country, in order to keep the transmission of infectious diseases like Covid-19 in check.

Major religious events like the Amarnath Yatra, Kanwar and Chardham are expected to start in the next few days.

In his letter, Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has stated that huge gatherings of people undertaking ‘yatras’ covering several hundred kilometers are expected in various parts of the country in the months ahead. Such gatherings, primarily managed by social and religious organisations, could help spread infectious diseases like Covid-19, the statement said.

The Ministry has therefore asked states to take appropriate action like publicising that those participating in these events should be asymptomatic, and preferably fully vaccinated. Senior citizens or those with co-morbidities should consult doctors before they become part of such events. The states have also been asked to identify the routes along which such religious processions will pass, and make provisions for health desks along the route. Provision for referral and transport of serious cases to nearby health facilities should also be taken, the Centre has recommended.

Halting points should be well ventilated with provisions of thermal screening and hand washing, regular and frequent disinfections of these spots should be carried out by district authorities, the Centre has said in its communication to states.

Further, the states have been asked to strengthen their Surveillance Programme (IDSP) for epidemic diseases with special focus on Covid19.

The states have been asked to review and strengthen the hospital bed infrastructure wherever necessary, and make arrangements for essential medicines, medical oxygen.