MoH asks states to prepare for upcoming Yatras, contain Covid-19 spread

-
ALSO READ
India mulls study on long-term impact of Covid-19 vaccines on children
mRNA Covid vax scientist Weissman working on universal coronavirus vaccine
Covid vaccine makers shoot for exports as domestic demand may remain low
Covid cases plateauing in parts but keep guard up: Health Ministry
Covid being endemic is as mystical and mythical as herd immunity: N K Arora
-
The Union Health Ministry has written to states asking them to take appropriate steps to manage large crowds during upcoming festivals and ‘yatras’ across the country, in order to keep the transmission of infectious diseases like Covid-19 in check.
Major religious events like the Amarnath Yatra, Kanwar Yatra and Chardham Yatra are expected to start in the next few days.
In his letter, Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has stated that huge gatherings of people undertaking ‘yatras’ covering several hundred kilometers are expected in various parts of the country in the months ahead. Such gatherings, primarily managed by social and religious organisations, could help spread infectious diseases like Covid-19, the statement said.
The Ministry has therefore asked states to take appropriate action like publicising that those participating in these events should be asymptomatic, and preferably fully vaccinated. Senior citizens or those with co-morbidities should consult doctors before they become part of such events. The states have also been asked to identify the routes along which such religious processions will pass, and make provisions for health desks along the route. Provision for referral and transport of serious cases to nearby health facilities should also be taken, the Centre has recommended.
Halting points should be well ventilated with provisions of thermal screening and hand washing, regular and frequent disinfections of these spots should be carried out by district authorities, the Centre has said in its communication to states.
Further, the states have been asked to strengthen their Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) for epidemic diseases with special focus on Covid19.
The states have been asked to review and strengthen the hospital bed infrastructure wherever necessary, and make arrangements for essential medicines, medical oxygen.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU